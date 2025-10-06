Best Buy's anti-Prime Day PS5 deals have got me seriously reevaluating my current backlog

Amazon Prime Day might be kicking off tomorrow, but Best Buy's Techtober sales are already up and running, bringing huge savings on 2025 PS5 games and older releases with them.

Titles like Death Stranding 2 On the Beach and College Football 26 are down to just $49.99 at Best Buy, their lowest ever prices so far. The savings don't stop there either, as older PS5 releases like Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut are a whopping $40 off, an ideal saving for anyone looking to catch up before tackling Ghost of Yotei.

Official Prime Day PS5 deals fully kick off tomorrow, but discounts are already hitting early. I'll be updating this page throughout Techtober so you don't miss out on the best miss out on what Best Buy has to offer instead. Just don't blame me if I end up making your gaming backlog just as bad as my own.

The best Prime Day PS5 deals at Best Buy

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Death Stranding 2 only launched back in June, and already it's down to just $49.99 at Best Buy thanks to the Techtober deals. Before you dive in, just make sure to play through the first game before grabbing this deal - which is included with your PS Plus Premium membership if you have one. UK: £69.50 £47.64 at Amazon Read more ▼

EA Sports College Football 26 | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Another 2025 release, College Football 26 has only been out for a few months, and yet it's down to just $49.99 at Best Buy thanks to this week's Techtober sales. It's not a record-low, but this saving is only $6 off its lowest ever price on the PS5 so far.



UK: £45.08 at Amazon Read more ▼

Stellar Blade | $69.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Stellar Blade has been out for over a year, but is still pretty pricey when it comes to a physical PS5 copy. Best Buy has come to the rescue however, as now it's just $49.99 thanks to this week's Techtober deals. UK: £69.99 £59.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Thanks to Techtober, you can grab the Complete Edition of Horizon Forbidden West for just $39.99 at Best Buy. Grabbing this version will not only save you $20, but also gain you the Burning Shores DLC, digital art book, the digital soundtrack, and a ton of in-game items, including extra photo mode goodies.



UK: £52.16 £49.90 at Amazon Read more ▼

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition | $69.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - I'm a die-hard Spidey fan, and this still remains my favorite of the Insomniac games, and there's no better time to play it for yourself now that it's down to $39.99 at Best Buy. It has been $9 cheaper in the past at Amazon, but this kind of saving is a rarity, and don't forget, this version comes with a copy of Spider-Man Remastered too.



UK: £69.99 £39.97 at Amazon Read more ▼

Until Dawn | $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - This deal on the Until Dawn remaster has arrived at Best Buy at a perfect time, with Halloween just around the corner. This new version features a new third-person camera, but the same terrifying story of the original, which left me sleeping with the lights on, so horror fans won't want to miss out.



UK: £59.99 £34.99 at Amazon Read more ▼

Dragon Quest III HD-2D | $59.99 $52.99 at Best Buy

Save $7 - You can prepare for the release of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake collection at the end of this month for less today, as III HD-2D is down to just $52.99. You can find it cheaper right now at Amazon, but if you prefer to do your shopping at Best Buy, saving as little as $7 is still worthwhile.



UK: £59.99 £43.47 at Amazon Read more ▼

View all PS5 game deals at Best Buy

See all PS5 game deals at Amazon

