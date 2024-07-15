Best Buy just launched its anti-Prime Day sale: these are the 7 best deals for gamers

Invited or not, Best Buy has let itself into Amazon's Prime Day party, and it's bringing a bunch of rival gaming deals with it. From high-spec screens for your setup to the latest laptops, consoles, VR headsets, and accessories, the big box store is serious about getting its freak on this July. So, to save you jumping back and forth to different online storefronts, we've picked out the top deals live right now.

When shopping for Prime Day gaming deals, it's easy to forget that retailers other than Amazon exist. I mean, the subscriber day only exists because of the online giant, and it will still ultimately offer up plenty of discounts before and on July 17. That said, Best Buy is really rising the challenge with some of its price cuts, with $400 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 bringing it to $1,599.99 (was $1,999.99) and Samsung's speedy 240Hz Odyssey G4 monitor chopping things to $229.99 (down from $349.99).

It might be Amazon's big day to shine, but we continually price check Prime Day deals against rival retailers. While the event tends to feature record lows on the latest gaming tech, rivals like Best Buy do try and undercut subscriber deals, and we've caught a few that are well worth considering. Some of you will no doubt be looking to make good use of your Prime memberships, but if you don't have or want an Amazon account, this roundup will help you still save a chunk.

The best Anti-Prime Day Best Buy deals for gamers

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 | $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Save $400 - This RTX 4070 laptop with OLED screen just dropped to a great new record low thanks to Best Buy, and it's the best offer we've spotted for the mobile rig all year. Considering you're getting a 240Hz panel and great specs, this is a laptop worth considering this Prime Day. Buy it if: ✅ You want a faster screen

✅ You want superior contrast

✅ You need good 1080p performance Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to run games with higher settings

❌ You've no interest in OLED screens Price check: Amazon: $2,099.99 | Best Buy: $1,726.99

2. Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) | $649.99 $549.99 Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy is the place to shop if you're after a ROG Ally, as the retailer has brought the handheld back down to its lowest price. Amazon sellers typically want more for the portable PC, so this is evidence of the retailer's partnership with Asus in action. Buy it if: ✅ You want great portable performance

✅ You need the versatility of Windows 11

✅ You want speedy 120Hz visuals Don't buy it if: ❌ You only play Steam games

❌ You’d rather use a bespoke OS Price check: Amazon $599.99 | Walmart $749.99

3. Samsung Odyssey G4 27-inch|$349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This is a great deal on this monitor that is perfect for all the gamers out there looking for a mid-sized option, dropping to $70 less than it is at Walmart. Buy it if: ✅ You want to upgrade to full HD

✅ You play games at high frame rates ✅ You want something mid-sized Don't buy it if: ❌ You want bigger than 27-inch

❌ You'd prefer OLED Price check: Amazon (out of stock) |Wamart $299.99

4. CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme (RTX 4070) | $1,699.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Armed with an RTX 4070 and a hearty 32GB RAM, this Nvidia rig comes in at a chunk less than many Amazon alternatives. Finding this exact model at other retailers is a bit tricky, but this is a nice saving considering its specs. Buy it if: ✅ You are a big PC gamer

✅ You want more power under the hood

✅ You're targeting Full HD Don't buy it if: ❌ You're operating on a budget

❌ You don't have the space Price check: Amazon (out of stock) | Walmart (out of stock)

5. Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card | $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're looking to finally expand your Series X storage and avoid out of space messages, Best Buy has matched Amazon's current price cut. It's not quite at its lowest price, but it's a nice discount that'll save you signing up for Prime. Buy it if: ✅ You keep running out of space

✅ You play big releases

✅ You've got a huge digital library Don't buy it if: ❌ You tend to uninstall games

❌ You haven't ran out of room yet Price check: Best Buy $149.99 | Walmart (out of stock)

6. Xbox Series X 1TB | $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Series X deals are sadly not too common during Prime Day, but Best Buy is at least trying with this offer. We might end up with better discounts as we sail through Amazon's sale, but this price is decent. Buy it if: ✅ You like the Game Pass library

✅ You want to play physical games

✅ You need the highest quality possible Don't buy it if: ❌ You want more of a 'Game Pass machine' Price check: Walmart $486.68 | Amazon (out of stock)

7. TCL 55Q550G 55-inch TV | $449.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

Save $220 - This 55-inch QLED display is down to a new record low, and it's a chunk cheaper than alternative TCL models at Amazon. In fact, taking its size and specs into account, it's actually one of the cheapest screens of this calibre during Prime Day 2024. Buy it if: ✅ You want a larger screen

✅ You need something bright

✅ You're upgrading from traditional LED Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer OLED

❌ You want something much bigger Price check: Amazon (out of stock) | Walmart $268

