These Switch 2 accessories made my first weekend with Donkey Kong Bananza so perfect, I can't wait to play more

Donkey Kong Bananza launched last week, but with Nintendo Switch 2 game prices as pricey as they are, I've been making sure to make every minute count. Could I have blasted through the main story by now? Absolutely, but just like enjoying a great banana, I wanted to take my time and savour every moment.

Discovering every inch of the new DK adventure has been fun with just the Switch 2 in hand, but it's been a lot easier with some of the best Switch accessories at my disposal. With the Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card, I've been able to take as many screenshots of DK in his cute outfits as my heart desires without the fear of filling up the onboard storage, and the Belkin Charging Case has made relaxing in bed with DKB a breeze as I rarely have to lean over and find the AC adapter.

If you've just started Donkey Kong Bananza and want to have the best possible experience that the first Ninty platformer the handheld has to offer, I've gathered all the accessories that have made my new DK adventure the most memorable one yet, so you can get in on the action too.

Not included: bananas, though I highly recommend them.

1. Samsung microSD Express Card

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Samsung 256GB SD Express Card | $59.99 at Best Buy

Donkey Kong Bananza only takes up 8.5GB, but combined with Mario Kart World and the rest of my older Switch digital library, having this 256GB microSD Express Card at my disposal meant I could carry on taking all the screenshots of DK and Pauline my heart desired without stressing about my storage space. UK: £49.95 at Amazon

Donkey Kong Bananza fortunately barely takes up much space, especially if you opt for a physical cart, but even at 8.5GB, the 256GB onboard storage of the Switch 2 can fill up fast. So far, I've only got Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, but with the new Super Mario Jamboree Switch 2 edition dropping on July 24, and No Sleep For Kaname Date releasing the following day, I'm more cautious than ever of incoming storage issues.

Having the Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card popped into my Switch during Donkey Kong Bananza has given me a better piece of mind, especially when it comes to snapping all of those screenshots and video clips. One of the best aspects of DKB is easily the cute outfits you can put DK and Pauline in, but taking a ton of screenshots can start to fill up your Switch storage pretty fast.

The Samsung microSD Express Card has let me enjoy snapping away without the fear of any annoying storage is full notifications, or the push to start deleting games like Pokemon Unite, which I like to always have on my handheld in case the mood to play strikes me.

2. Spigen Rugged Armor shell case

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Spigen Rugged Armor case | $29.99 at Amazon

The Switch 2 isn't uncomfortable to hold by any means, but the flatbacks of the Joy-Con 2 controllers can give me a serious case of the pins and needles, which is where the Spigen Rugged Armor case comes in. This slip on shell provides the controllers with extra grip, that have made destroying everything in my path in Donkey Kong Bananza even better in handheld mode. UK: £24.99 at Amazon

The Spigen Rugged Armor shell case has made Donkey Kong Bananza a much more comfortable experience in handheld mode. I'm really not a fan of the flat backs of the Joy-Con 2 controllers, but the Spigen case adds ergonomic grips that put off any annoying pins and needles sensations I'm prone to having.

Not only that, but each time I placed down my Switch 2 to go grab a snack last weekend (or a banana or two), I felt better knowing it was enclosed in the Spigen case and had that extra little bit of protection. I've already had a couple of instances where friends and family have dropped it, and I'm not taking any more chances - especially before I finish seeing where Donkey Kong Bananza takes me.

3. Belkin Charging Case

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Case w/Integrated 10,000mAh Power Bank | $69.99 at Amazon I prefer to play Donkey Kong Bananza in handheld mode, and the Belkin Charging Case for the Nintendo Switch 2 has been the perfect portable buddy, keeping my handheld charged throughout the house. The case comes with a 10,000mAh power bank that simply pops into the bottom USB-C port and can charge my Switch 2 even when the case is fully zipped up. UK: £49.99 at Amazon

I feel like I talk about the Belkin Charging Case a lot, but until we get Switch cases draped in my favorite characters like Princess Rosalina, I'm going to keep yapping on about it as it's easily one of my favorite cases to date. It's become a necessary part of my Donkey Kong Bananza gaming sessions too, not just throughout last weekend, but every single day since launch.

Donkey Kong's newest adventure drains my Switch 2 battery pretty fast, which is annoying as it looks and runs like a dream in handheld mode. But with the Belkin case, I was able to continuously top my Switch 2 up at the weekend each time I wanted to set it aside in the case.

4. Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo - Donkey Kong and Pauline | $29.99 at Best Buy

The Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo gains you early access to Pauline's Diva Dress, and generates golden KONG titles that you can throw at enemies or the rocky terrain around you. Throughout my playthrough, I've had the amiibo near to not only generate titles, but as a reminder of my new favorite incarnation of DK and Pauline so far. UK: £16.99 at Nintendo UK

The brand-new Donkey Kong and Pauline amiibo has easily been the shining star of my recent DK weekend adventures. I haven't found the bizarre rock-shaped creature Collectone yet to grab Pauline's adorable Diva Dress early in-game, but that hasn't prevented it from coming in handy and making my weekend complete.

Each time I tapped the amiibo on the right Joy-Con 2 stick, it summoned large giant gold KONG titles. These came to the rescue when I was in close encounters with a ton of thorns and needed to blast my way through them in the Forest Layer, and they crumbled into more gold for the taking too.

It helps that the amiibo is also a stunning bit of merch for the new game in its own right, so I felt more in the DK zone by having him and Pauline watch over my every move as I punched deeper into the Planet's Core.

