I lost my Switch 2 controller straps, but this small Labor Day saving has come to save the day

The Nintendo Switch 2 has only been around for almost three months, and yet somehow I've already managed to misplace the official Joy-Con 2 straps.

For weeks now, I've been racking my brain trying to hunt down the little plastic Switch 2 controller add-ons until I realized that I can buy a spare set for $13.99 at Amazon, and even better, they're $1 cheaper than their $14.99 MSRP on this fine Labor Day. It's almost like the US retailer knew I was finally giving in and picking up a new pair.

Normally, I wouldn't care so much about hunting the Joy-Con 2 straps down. Unlike with the original handheld, using the SL and SR shoulder buttons on the edge of the Switch controllers are a lot more comfortable without the straps, as they're bigger this time around.

However, after picking up the Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree with its new mini-games reliant on the handheld's mouse controls, the Switch accessories have never been more important for my Ninty gaming setup.

Why I needed a replacement set of Joy-Con 2 straps for my Switch 2

The new additions to the Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Jamboree include a series of mini-games that make use of the handheld's mouse controls.

The new additions to the Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Jamboree include a series of mini-games that make use of the handheld's mouse controls. They're a lot more fun than I imagined they would be, and involve everything from a game of Air Hockey using koopa shells instead of pucks, to frantically moving Bob-ombs to your friends' side of the screen before they blow. While you can just pop the edge of the Joy-Con on your lap, it doesn't feel as comfortable in the palm of your hand.

The Joy-Con 2 straps elevate the controller from whatever surface you're leaning it on, making it feel like a typical gaming mouse and so much more natural.

I'm just thankful that you can buy them separately, and that they don't break the bank either. Sure, even at a discount, $13.99 seems on the steep side for what is essentially two long bits of differently colored plastic, but if you want to experience the new mini-games delights of Jamboree, or even Super Mario Paint, and lose yours, it's worth replacing them as soon as you can.

