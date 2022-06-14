The Handmaid's Tale season 5 gets release date and first look images

The Handmaid's Tale season 5 officially has a release date – the first two episodes of the new season will air on Hulu on September 14, with subsequent new episodes releasing every Wednesday.

Hulu has also released an official synopsis for the series, which reads: "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

The streamer also dropped two new first look images, one of June (Elisabeth Moss), out of her handmaid's garb and looking exhausted but fiercely determined, and one of Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), dressed in black with a mourning veil over her face. She doesn't look too upset, though.

Based on the novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid's Tale is set in a near-future dystopian version of the US, which has been taken over by a totalitarian regime following a second American Civil War. The series also stars Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, and O-T Fagbenle. Alexis Bledel, who plays Emily, announced last month that she will not be returning for season 5.