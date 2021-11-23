Halo Infinite start times for the new Fracture: Tenrai event revealed

The start time for Halo Infinite's Fracture: Tenrai event has been revealed.

343 has finally revealed the start time for the debut event to grace Halo Infinite's ongoing multiplayer open beta. The Fracture: Tenrai event will be officially kicking off later today, November 23, at approximately 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 GMT.

Let's hope Halo Infinite's multiplayer servers are up to handling the influx of players that'll no doubt be hopping into 343's game to experience the new event. Then again, when the multiplayer open beta first launched in a surprise move earlier this month, the servers were pretty stalwart, and we never really saw any extended outage periods around the world.

The headline addition for the new Fracture: Tenrai event is the brilliant samurai-inspired armor sets for players to earn and unlock. The armor was teased by 343 earlier this year, but we finally know how we'll be able to get our hands on it for sure, starting later today. Check out our extended Halo Infinite Tenrai event guide for everything you need to know heading into the new event.

The Tenrai event might be closing in, but other aspects of Halo Infinite are being pushed further and further back. Just last week, 343 revealed that the campaign co-op and Forge multiplayer modes had been delayed, and likely wouldn't arrive until at least May 2022. That's no doubt a blow for players looking to experience Halo Infinite's campaign offerings with other players, but at least the campaign itself will be launching early next month on December 6.

