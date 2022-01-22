Halo Infinite players will be able to earn Credits in-game with Season 2's battle pass

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has confirmed that from Season 2, players will be able to earn Credits as part of its battle pass system.

It will be welcomed news for Halo Infinite fans who have, up until now, only been able to unlock Credits – the only in-game currency players can use to purchase items from the store, including Spartan skins – via real-cash microtransactions.

"Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass," tweeted 343 Industries' head of design, Jerry Hook earlier today.

"That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We'll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2."

Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We’ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2.January 22, 2022 See more

Right now there's no confirmation on when, exactly, the changes will be implemented, but Season 2 is expected to launch around May 2022, so it's probably safe to presume it won't be before then unless 343i has another change of heart.

The announcement follows a previous commitment from Hook, who last week said the studio had been "monitoring the discussions" about the game's shop and microtransactions and had plans to be "reducing pricing across the board" from as early as this week.

"We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch," Hook said at the time. "Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite.

"Starting Tuesday, the Shop experience will vary week-to-week. We are focused on reducing pricing across the board, providing stronger values in our bundles, starting to put individual items outside of bundles, and more.

"We will be trying new things throughout the rest of the season so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future," Hook later added in a follow-up tweet.

ICYMI, Halo: Infinite players are increasing their calls for optional cross-play as cheating on PC continues to be a problem.