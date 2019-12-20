Halo Infinite gets new concept art to celebrate the "Halodays"

343 Industries has released a pair of new concept art captures for Halo Infinite , as part of a lengthy blog post wishing the community "happy Halodays" and sending off 2019. Halo Infinite was first announced at E3 2018, and later revealed during this year's E3 event as a launch title for the Xbox Series X. Both the game and console are slated for release 'Holiday 2020.'

The new concept art offers a tantalizing look into the future of the Halo franchise at a time when every morsel of official media is precious. In the first shot, we see Master Chief approaching the hologram from the E3 trailer where we heard Cortana say "I chose you because you were special." The next shot is an eerie look at the broken Halo ring we also saw in the E3 trailer.

(Image credit: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

(Image credit: 343 Industries/Xbox Game Studios)

The post closed with a letter from 343 Industries studio head Bonnie Ross, thanking the community for support and addressing the big events of the year. Regarding Infinite, Ross said "it feels like Halo is back where it belongs with Chief leading the way," and asserted that "2020 is going to be the biggest year ever for the Halo franchise."

With the recent launch of Halo: Reach on PC and Halo Infinite on the way alongside a brand new Xbox console, it's easy to see how 2020 could be a very big year for Halo. The whole post goes over the state of Halo 5 and Halo eSports, a community spotlight, the Halo TV series , and Halo: Reach concept art.

Halo Infinite is just one of the most exciting upcoming games of 2020.