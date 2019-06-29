Halle Berry comes to Fortnite with a new John Wick-themed costume



Between a slick skin and a special limited time event, John Wick has left his mark on Fortnite. Now, Halle Berry is joining her co-star Keanu Reeves with a new movie-themed skin for the battle royale.

The John Wick set, which is up on the item shop right now, includes a new Sofia skin based off Halle Berry's character in John Wick 3. The new set comes in three parts: a John Wick outfit with an assassin pack back bling for 2,000 V-bucks ($20), a Sofia skin with a gun bag back bling for 1,500 V-bucks ($15), and a simple sledge harvesting tool for 500 V-bucks ($5). All three items are available for another day on the Fortnite item shop.

And away we go… The John Wick Set with the new Sofia Outfit is in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/C5gs3Q3qnVJune 28, 2019

Sofia joins the ranks of a number of other licensed skins and other cosmetics in Fortnite. Other examples include official NFL jerseys and a Black Widow skin as part of the Avengers limited time event.

It's unfortunate that this might be one of the only times to pick up this new John Wick set as skins regularly rotate in and out of availability from the item shop. It sometimes takes months to see some skins return. Jump on it now if you're interested in roleplaying John Wick after you drop into Tilted Towers.

