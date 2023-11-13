Hades, our 2020 GOTY and one of the best roguelikes of all time, is coming to Apple phones exclusively through Netflix Games

Supergiant Games' 2020 roguelike smash hit Hades is coming to iPhones and iPads exclusively via Netflix Games.

In a news release on Supergiant's website, the studio says the iOS version of Hades will arrive featuring "all the responsive action and surprises available on other platforms" sometime in 2024, but doesn't provide a more specific timeframe.

Hades' mobile debut will come standard with all Netflix subscriptions, including the lower tiered ad-supported ones. All you need to do is get your iOS mobile device, sign into Netflix, and navigate to the games row and select Hades. From there, the game will be downloaded to your device and you'll be able to play using fully customizable touch controls.

Supergiant says Hades "should run great on an iPhone or iPad running iOS 16 or later," but we'll have to wait until "closer to launch" for more specific system requirements.

Hades on iOS will support cloud saves and achievements, but cross-saves between existing versions of Hades aren't supported due to "a variety of technical constraints."

Supergiant says there are "no plans" for an Android version of Hades.

It's hard to overstate the amount of accolades Hades has earned since its launch back in 2020. Starting with the most important, it holds the top spot on our list of the best games of 2020, even beating out the incredible Last of Us 2. Elsewhere, Hades made video game history by being the first ever to win a Hugo award, it snagged a Golden Joystick for best indie game of 2020, and it was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards that year, although it lost out to The Last of Us 2. It did manage to take home the top prize at the British Academy Games Awards, the 24th Annual DICE Awards, the Gayming Awards, and 21st Game Developers Choice Awards.

Netflix Games, meanwhile, reportedly plans to move beyond the mobile market to "higher-end games," seemingly with its eyes set on Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto franchise. It remains to be seen whether the streamer can successfully find a foothold in the games space, but getting the rights to Hades on iOS is significant, if not game-changing step in the right direction.

