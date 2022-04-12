Will Poulter opens up about intense training for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Will Poulter is in the midst of production on James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The movie stars him as Adam Warlock, who’s been described by Marvel as the "perfect being" thanks to his superhuman strength and agility.

As a result, the role has required a lot of training for Poulter to get Marvel-ready. He recently opened up about this, as well as sharing a warning about attempting such an intense transformation.

Speaking to The Independent (opens in new tab), Poulter revealed: "The most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and the aesthetic goals have to be secondary, otherwise you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training."

He also added that he "wouldn’t recommend" anyone attempt the transformation he’s undergone for the role.

Despite his warning, Poulter did provide some tidbits of what it takes to become a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a lot of time at the gym and a very specific diet. He’s also been unable to drink alcohol since New Year’s Eve.

"The whole social side of your life has to take a back seat," Poulter continued. "I’m in a routine that is so rigid that being able to go out for dinner with friends is not something I’ve been able to do. I’m looking forward to being able to again."

Filming began on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 back in November 2021 and the film is set to be released in May 2023. Here’s our guide to keep you up to date with all of the upcoming Marvel Phase 4 releases on the way as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.