The 10 most-anticipated movies of 2023 have been revealed

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been voted Most Anticipated Movie of 2023 according to an annual Fandango poll.

Around 5k moviegoers voted in the poll, which put new DC head James Gunn's last Marvel project in first place (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). These are the top ten in order of most anticipated to least:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

John Wick: Chapter 4

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Songbirds and Snakes

Creed III

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The poll also finds that 84% of movie-goers plan to see six or more movies on in theaters in 2023.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is the last in the trilogy, with Gunn stating that he believes the film will break the unwritten rule of bad third installments. Vol 3. sees Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, who, while still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. This mission, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. The film introduces Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, and provides an origin story for Bradley Cooper's Rocket – the latter of which has also already partially broken the internet.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.