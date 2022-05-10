Guardians of the Galaxy 3 set photos might confirm new location in the MCU

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 brings James Gunn’s trilogy to an end – but so far Marvel has been keeping its plot details close to its chest. We know the film will bring back all the key players under the leadership of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord. Expect Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Drax, Nebula, and – thanks to Avengers: Endgame – Gamora all to return.

The movie also has a release date of May 5, 2023, all things being well. Over the past few months, filming has been taking place as fans have been desperate to get a glimpse at the movie’s production.

Now some new set pictures have teased a potential new location that the Guardians may be heading to. This comes after a series of animal-like humanoid creatures were spotted filming in Atlanta. These snaps had some wondering if Marvel could be about to introduce Counter-Earth into the MCU.

Counter-Earth is an alternate version of Earth from the Marvel comics that has been created without superheroes. Instead, it is filled with a group of creatures called the New Men, who have human minds but animal features. If Guardians 3 does bring this location into the MCU, it may also mean the introduction of the High Evolutionary. Real name Herbert Wyndham, he is a scientist known for his work with genetic experimentation and was first introduced in The Mighty Thor #134 back in 1966.

After a series of new pictures were shared by Atlanta Filming, Marvel fans weighed in with their theories. One wrote: "This does possibly give some validity to the high evolutionary leak?" While another speculated: "Wait. Wait. WAIT!! HIGH EVOLUTIONARY'S DOING?????"

Hopefully, we won’t be waiting too long to find out more as director Gunn shared that the filming of Guardians 3 has now wrapped. Writing on Twitter, he paid tribute to the cast and crew after 100 days of filming.

