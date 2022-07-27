How to get the GTA Online Service Carbine

The GTA Online Service Carbine, styled on the classic M16 rifle, has appeared in screenshots to promote the latest update but so far it hasn't appeared in-game. Details for the M16 discovered in the files suggest a collectibles hunt involving crime scenes will be required to earn this gun, so if you're keen to try out the firepower of the GTA Online Service Carbine, then here's everything we know so far about how to get the M16.

While we wait for the M16 Service Carbine to arrive in GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises, check out what GTA Online new weapons we do have to play with, in the shape of a new Precision Rifle.

How to unlock the GTA Online Service Carbine (Image: © Rockstar Games) While the GTA Online Service Carbine is not officially available yet, we know that getting the M16 will involve a treasure hunt to find five Service Carbine parts scattered around the map, in much the same way as how you got the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online. That's thanks to information datamined from the GTA update files by WildBrick142 (opens in new tab) . It's not clear yet if this will be the only way to obtain the M16 rifle, or if it will just save you the cost of buying the gun directly from Ammu-Nation. We also don't know exactly when this GTA Online Service Carbine collectible quest will go live, as it looks like Rockstar are planning to drip feed the new update content to players over the coming weeks and months.

GTA Online crime scene locations for Service Carbine parts

There are a total of 10 possible GTA Online crime scene locations where you can collect Service Carbine parts, and when they go live in-game these will spawn randomly around the island at the following places marked on the map:

Paleto Bay Grapeseed Alamo Sea Ron Alternatives Wind Farm Chumash West Vinewood La Mesa Del Perro Beach Strawberry Elysian Island

You'll know when you're near an active GTA Online Service Carbine part location, as it will appear as a small blip on your map when you get close – much like the randomized collectibles in the GTA Online Solomon movie props hunt, or the NPCs you can encounter and interact with. You'll need to discover five of these crime scenes to recover all of the Service Carbine parts:

Barrel

Magazine

Receiver

Scope

Sights

Unfortunately at the moment it seems like this will be a process of trial and error, visiting the different crime scene locations until they randomly spawn in as active. We'll have more details when this challenge officially goes live, so you can get your hands on the GTA Online Service Carbine as quickly as possible.