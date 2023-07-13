One Emmy-nominated show isn't available to watch anywhere

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies may have received two nominations in the Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming category at this year's Emmys, but viewers will struggle to watch the show.

The Grease prequel premiered on Paramount Plus in April 2023, with episodes releasing weekly until the finale on June 1. By the end of the same month, the series had been canceled and permanently removed from the streamer.

Rise of the Pink Ladies follows the founding members of the titular girl gang in 1954, four years before the events of the movie Grease. The show follows the girls as they go from fed-up outcasts to forming the school's first clique that dares to have fun on their own terms – sparking a moral panic in the process that will change Rydell High forever.

The show features a number of musical numbers, and its Emmy nominations recognize choreographers Jeffrey Mortensen and Louise Hradsky for their work on the songs 'Pulling Strings', 'Hit Me Again', 'High Rollin'', along with Jamal Sims for his work on 'New Cool', 'Hand Jive', and 'The Boom'.

Elsewhere in this year's Emmy nominations, Succession led the way with 27 nominations. The HBO series also made history by becoming the first show to have three of its stars nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Brian Cox were all recognized in the category. The Last of Us and The White Lotus were close behind, with 24 and 23 nominations apiece.

The Emmys are currently scheduled to take place on September 18, but there's a chance they may be delayed due to the ongoing writers' strike and the imminent actors' strike. For more on the awards, check out our full list of the 2023 Emmy nominees.