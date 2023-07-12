The Last of Us and Succession lead the 2023 Emmy nominations

The 2023 Emmy nominations have landed, and they prove what a fantastic year of TV we've had. Succession leads the way with 27 nominations in total, while The Last of Us follows close behind with 24. Other popular shows were The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso (21).
It's a big year for final seasons, with Ted Lasso, Succession, and Better Call Saul all being recognized. The former also made history with its actor nominations as it is the first time one show has had three actors up for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
We're particularly pleased to see The Last of Us getting a lot of attention too, especially some well-deserved nods for Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman.
This year, the awards will take place on September 18, 2023, but there is a concern it may be delayed amid ongoing strikes.
The full list of nominees are listed below:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Succession
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Beef
- Dahmer
- Fleishman is in Trouble
- Daisy Jones and the Six
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lysnkey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six
- Ali Wong, Beef
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
- Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
- Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- J. Smith Cameron, Succession
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- F. Murray Abraham. The White Lotus
- Theo James, The White Lotus
- Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
- Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
- Maria Bello, Beef
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
- Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, BEEF
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, BEEF
- Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Hiam Abbass, Succession
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
- Storm Reid, The Last of Us
- Anna Torv, The Last of Us
- Harriet Walter, Succession
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
- Murray Bartlett, The Last Of Us
- Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
- Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
- Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
- Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
- Judith Light, Poker Face
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
- Oliver Platt, The Bear
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
