The Last of Us and Succession lead the 2023 Emmy nominations

The 2023 Emmy nominations have landed, and they prove what a fantastic year of TV we've had. Succession leads the way with 27 nominations in total, while The Last of Us follows close behind with 24. Other popular shows were The White Lotus (23) and Ted Lasso (21).

It's a big year for final seasons, with Ted Lasso, Succession, and Better Call Saul all being recognized. The former also made history with its actor nominations as it is the first time one show has had three actors up for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

We're particularly pleased to see The Last of Us getting a lot of attention too, especially some well-deserved nods for Bella Ramsey, Pedro Pascal, Murray Bartlett, and Nick Offerman.

This year, the awards will take place on September 18, 2023, but there is a concern it may be delayed amid ongoing strikes.

The full list of nominees are listed below:

Outstanding Drama Series

(Image credit: HBO)

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Succession

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

(Image credit: FX)

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Beef

Dahmer

Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Jones and the Six

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

(Image credit: Hulu)

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lysnkey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

(Image credit: HBO)

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: Netflix)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: Apple)

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones and the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

(Image credit: HBO)

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

(Image credit: HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Nicholas Braun, Succession

F. Murray Abraham. The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: FX)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: ABC)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, BEEF

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, BEEF

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

(Image credit: HBO)

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

(Image credit: HBO)

James Cromwell, Succession

Arian Moayed, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Murray Bartlett, The Last Of Us

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

(Image credit: FX)

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Outstanding Competition Program

(Image credit: Logo)

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

