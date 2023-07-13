An actors’ strike appears to be imminent as the deadline for negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios expired – with the actors’ union recommending strike action.

As the clock ticked past midnight Pacific time, SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee "voted unanimously" to recommend a strike to the National Board, who will meet later today (July 13) to vote on strike action.

In a statement, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said, "SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP’s responses to the union’s most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry."

She continued, "The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision."

The crux of the SAG-AFTRA issues with Hollywood studios and streamers include discussions over residual payments, increased pay, and reassurances over AI usage.

With the writers’ strike still ongoing, this marks the first time that writers and actors have gone on strike in unison since 1960 – and is SAG’s first major strike since 1980, a walkout that lasted three months.

It’s currently unknown how the shutdowns will affect ongoing productions. Expect delays galore and a potential ramping-up of reality television, if a strike persists over the summer.