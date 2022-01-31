Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is coming to PS Now tomorrow

The PS Now games for February include GTA: Vice City - The Definitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, and more.

Announced via the official PlayStation Twitter account , PS Now subscribers will be able to play GTA: Vice City - The Definitive Edition, Death Squared, Little Big Workshop, and Through the Darkest Times from tomorrow.

Your PlayStation Now games for February are:◼️ Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition◼️ Death Squared◼️ Little Big Workshop◼️ Through the Darkest of TimesAll playable from tomorrow: https://t.co/cGhYtGcQ70 pic.twitter.com/GZGkzWuIj7January 31, 2022 See more

As part of the GTA remastered trilogy, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition allows players to revisit the iconic '80s crime tale with the added bonus of visual enhancements including lighting and environment upgrades, improved textures, and GTA 5-style controls.

The GTA remastered trilogy was originally released in November 2021 and it didn’t have the smoothest of launches, leaving many fans unsatisfied with the state of the remastered collection . It's received several updates since then, and GTA: Vice City will be available to play on PS Now until May 2, 2022.

The other games coming to the subscription service include tycoon game Little Big Workshop which puts players in charge of running their own workshop as they organize the factory floor, manage workers, purchase machinery, and more. Like most tycoon games, players will start off with a modest factory and eventually build their way up to running numerous product lines.

PS Now subscribers will also get the chance to play historical strategy game Through the Darkest of Times which will transport players back to 1933 Berlin as the leader of a small resistance group attempting to sabotage and bring awareness to the ascent of the Nazi party. Not only this, but Death Squared will also become available from tomorrow, letting players cooperate to solve a series of colour-coded puzzles.