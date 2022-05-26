Gran Turismo movie adaptation in the works

A Gran Turismo movie adaptation is reportedly in the works at Sony.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the Gran Turismo movie is still very early in its development, but Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are reportedly already eyeing a director for the adaptation. It's said that the companies are considering Neill Blomkamp, best-known for co-writing and directing the 2009 sci-fi alien movie District 9, to helm the project.

Notably, the report describes rumors of a Gran Turismo TV show as "inaccurate," even though those rumors stemmed from a business briefing in which Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra reportedly confirmed three TV series based on PlayStation properties to be in development: God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Gran Turismo.

There might have been a miscommunication at some point between the investor briefing and those various media reports going out, but regardless, the most up-to-date information we have at the moment is this report from Deadline claiming there is in fact a Gran Turismo movie, and not a TV series, in the works at Sony. We've reached out to Sony Pictures and PlayStation productions for clarification and we'll update this report if we hear back.

For what it's worth, a movie based on Gran Turismo does initially seem more doable than a TV series, as the popular racing simulator isn't exactly know for long or complex narratives. However, there should be more than enough material for a full-length movie, and it'll be interesting to hear how the creatives adapt the story regardless.

