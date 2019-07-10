Grab a Poke Ball Plus controller for $40, the lowest price we've ever seen

If you're really hungry for the catch-'em-all Pokemon fantasy, you can't beat the Poke Ball Plus controller. And thanks to this deal on Amazon , you can now grab the controller for $40.50, nearly $10 off the $50 listing price. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it, and like many Nintendo accessories this controller's price is notoriously immovable, so if you've been looking to start an authentic Pokemon journey, now's the time.

Nintendo Poke Ball Plus controller | $40.50 at Amazon (save $9.50) A neat optional controller which delivers the most authentic Pokemon catching experience around, and at a rare discount.

When paired with Pokemon Go , the Poke Ball Plus controller will alert you to nearby Pokemon and Poke Stops. That said, its main selling point is that it's basically all you need to play Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Eevee. You can navigate the game's world and menus using the controller's single analog stick and minimal buttons, and its motion sensor lets you 'throw' a physical Poke Ball when catching wild Pokemon. It's a remarkably accurate little sensor, and throwing a real ball at on-screen Pokemon really is as fun as it sounds.

You can also take a Pokemon from your Let's Go roster and assign it to the Poke Ball Plus controller, then take that Pokemon with you out and about. Walking around will help level up the Pokemon you bring with you, and shaking the controller will prompt a cute sound from the assigned Pokemon. This feature will also be available in the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield games, although you won't be able to play them using the Poke Ball Plus.