Grab a cheap smartwatch deal right now and save $50 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch

At GamesRadar+, we're fans of all things tech and smart, things that often go further than just gaming tech, and these cheap smartwatch deals are just those kind of things. I recently got one in the big sales period at the end of last year, and they are a great, fun, techy way to increase your digital life's reach and integration of your devices - and get something cool in the process.

And these Samsung Galaxy Watch deals are one to perk the interest right now: you can save $50 off both variants right now: at Walmart, the larger 46mm version is down to $299; and at Best Buy the $50 discount brings the 42mm variant down to $279.99. These are fine prices for fine smartwatches and I can personally testify to their quality and awesomeness. The Samsung watches are held in very high regard and our friends over at TechRadar rate them so highly that the Samsung Galaxy Watch pips the Apple Watch 5 to the top of their rankings.

It's worth noting that these are the Bluetooth versions of the smartwatches - unless you plan on using the watch exactly like your phone then you don't need the LTE versions. And also, this price only applies to the Midnight Black versions of the 42mm watch. The watches will give you notifications of all your phone apps, let you control music and Spotify that you're using, and give you great rundowns on all the fitness action you could require - among many other things. It will also tell you what time it is. Handy.

