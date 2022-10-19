When is the Gotham Knights release time and date

Although the Gotham Knights release time hasn't been officially confirmed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, by comparing various sources it appears to be set to midnight local time on October 21. Pre-loading is already available across PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, so if you've pre-ordered Gotham Knights then you can get it downloaded now ready for launch, with file sizes ranging from 41-45GB across those formats. If you want to know more about the Gotham Knights release time and date, including details of how you can potentially start playing early (on Xbox at least), then we've got you covered.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

The Gotham Knights release time and date has been set to October 21 at midnight local time across the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, and Epic Games. Your local time is usually based on your account region setting, and although this can't be changed on PC there are certain workarounds that can be used on consoles in order to play Gotham Knights early at the New Zealand launch time of NZDT 00:00, which equates to 04:00 PDT / 07:00 EDT / 12:00 BST on October 20.

PS5 users can get earlier access to the game by purchasing it from the New Zealand PlayStation Store (opens in new tab), however this involves both setting up a separate New Zealand PSN account and funding it in New Zealand dollars, so this probably isn't worth the time and effort for a few hours of earlier access.

Xbox Series X users, on the other hand, have a much simpler route to access the New Zealand Gotham Knights release time. After you've placed your pre-order and set your pre-download running, take the following steps:

Open Settings and select System

Select Language and Location and change your Location to New Zealand

Restart your Xbox Series X console

You should then be able to launch the game when it reaches midnight New Zealand time in your region.

Wherever you're based, the Gotham Knights release time is due to hit at midnight on October 21, so by Friday morning you'll be able to head to Gotham City and continue the legacy of the Caped Crusader with the Batman Family.