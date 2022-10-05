Our Gotham Knights co-op gameplay shows Nightwing and Robin team up to take on Harley Quinn

Ever since the new game from WB Games Montreal was unveiled in 2020, we've been desperate to see how Gotham Knights co-op would work in the wild. Well, GamesRadar+ recently went hands-on with Gotham Knights and we were finally able to get an answer.

In one of the more exciting moments of our extended Gotham Knights demo – which really highlights the promise and potential of this new action-RPG – we were able to team up Nightwing and Robin, and battle it out against one of the more fearsome Gotham Knights villains.

You can watch our captured Gotham Knights co-op boss battle above. You'll want to pay close attention to the interplay between the heroes, and how the rhythm of combat shifts throughout the fight.

And as cool as the Gotham Knights Harley Quinn interpretation is here, it's worth pointing out that we learned a lot more about her in our recent visit to developer WB Games Montreal. In fact, after chatting with the team at length, we believe that Gotham Knights might have the most interesting slant on Harley Quinn we've seen to date.

Gotham Knights is set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X on October 21, 2022. While you wait, why not return to one of the best Batman games of all-time.