Got a spare $25,000? You can buy a life-size R2-D2 at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge

Beep boop beep bop. What, you can’t speak R2-D2’s language? He’s saying, ‘Get your damn chequebook’ out. Duh. I hope you haven’t been spending too many nights at the Cantina getting drunk on blue milk and giving generous tips, because you’ll need as much space moolah as you can get if you want to buy a real-life Star Wars R2-D2 replica at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge. It’s remote-controlled, sure, but it’s also *beep*ing expensive.

As discovered by GameSpot, the life-size R2-D2 replica is (unsurprisingly) the most expensive piece of merchandise in the entire park, setting someone back $25,000 should they wish to buy it. That doesn’t include shipping, either. Ouch. Imagine a hurried courier dumping that outside your house if you’re not at home and try not to weep.

So, what do you get for your money? 25 grand gets you an R-Droid model replica which, while you don’t have to get it dolled up in the paint and markings of R2-D2, seems the logical choice. You can even decide whether you want it to look like it’s been through the (star) wars with a bit of wear-and-tear, or nice and shiny if you want that factory-fresh sheen.

Amazingly, it even bleeps and bloops just like the real thing, and can also be remote-controlled. That’s a key feature, especially if you want to scare the life out of your pets/children/elderly relatives. With Star Wars Episode 9 potentially being the last time we’ll ever see the foul-mouthed droid, this could become a bit of a collector’s item. $25,000 well spent, I’d say.

