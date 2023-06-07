David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunite in a new trailer for Good Omens season 2. Ahead of its release this July, the teaser gives us our first look at John Hamm’s return as archangel Gabriel as we learn a little more about the plot.

The unholy duo of angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley are back as they’re embroiled in the mystery of Gabriel’s disappearance in the new season. After the archangel turns up at Aziraphale's shop, the pair become the prime suspects in the case but must work out what’s really going on – and who is behind it. Full of charm, humor, and a lot of weirdness, it seems the Neil Gaiman-created series will be just what fans of the hugely successful first season are after.

The show is stepping into the unknown in the new episodes, which goes beyond the storylines of Terry Pratchett and Gaiman’s novel of the same name. According to the synopsis, the angel and demon duo are living in Soho when Gabriel turns up and throws their lives – and Aziraphale’s bookshop – into disarray.

Also starring alongside Sheen, Hamm, and Tennant is Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. They’ll be joined by other returning cast members in new roles, Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina. Then there are the new faces joining the Prime Video series: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

The second season will feature six episodes in total, which will all be available on the release date (July 28) on the platform.