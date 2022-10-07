Good Omens season 2 gets first look and release window

Good Omens is back! A first look, release window, and a whole new group of characters was announced during New York City Comic-Con.

The show will return to Amazon Prime Video in the summer of 2023, with Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) in tow. After tracking down the Antichrist and saving the world from the impending Apocalypse, the unlikely duo returns to solve another mystery.

Mark Gatiss, Niamh Walsh, Derek Jacobi, and Reece Shearsmith are also returning for season 2, alongside series newcomers Nina Sosanya, Maggie Service, Shelley Conn, Miranda Richardson, and Quelin Sepulveda. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand, however, are absent. A first look at each new cast member can be viewed below.

Good Omens first premiered in 2019 and was renewed fore a second season in 2021. Neil Gaiman, co-author of the novel the series is based on, will continue to serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Douglas Mackinnon.

Another Gaiman adaptation, The Sandman, premiered on Netflix over the summer. Gaiman credits Good Omens with helping greenlight The Sandman, saying that it took him "having show-run Good Omens and everybody suddenly going, 'Oh, he's not just the writer who is this weird thing that we need to keep as far away from this as possible. He's a showrunner and he made this and he understands this stuff, so why don't we bring him in?'"

