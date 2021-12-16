Godzilla Vs. the Powers Rangers is the crossover we didn’t know we needed

Godzilla versus the Power Rangers.

That's it. That's the article.

Okay, we'll give you a little more...

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

The classic kaiju Godzilla and the Saturday morning staple the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will face off in the crossover you never knew you needed this March in the appropriately titled Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers from BOOM! Studios in a partnership with Hasbro and Toho International, Inc.

The monthly five-issue series is written by Cullen Bunn (Deadpool, Green Lantern) and illustrated by Freddie Williams II (Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, He-Man/ThunderCats).

Using an ancient artifact Rita Repulsa transports herself to a universe where she'll be free of the Power Rangers, she unwittingly finds herself in a world with aliens, and kaiju, including the most famous kaiju of all - Godzilla.



Rita tries to annihilate Godzilla with her own brand of monsters and is followed to Godzilla's universe by the Power Rangers, who wind up toe-to-toe with the King of the Monsters themselves.

"I am honored to bring two iconic franchises like Godzilla and the Power Rangers together," says Bunn in the series' announcement. "I've been a massive Godzilla fan since before I could read, and my love for the King of Monsters has never faded in all those years.

(Image credit: BOOM! Studios)

"Likewise, I've always loved Tokusatsu superheroics, and vividly remember watching the first episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers when it came out. This is a crossover that I suspect will take readers by surprise—but it makes complete sense! Writing for these characters is a dream come true for this giant monster-loving kid-at-heart, and when readers pick up this book, I want them to feel that sense of awe and wonder that these characters have inspired for decades!"

Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #1 will go on sale with multiple cover variants including covers by Williams, E.J. Su, and a connecting retailer incentive edition by Williams that turns into a panorama of the giant conflict.

"This will be the biggest, most stratospheric crossover I've ever drawn!" says Williams. "It's the combination of so many big genres: Giant Monsters vs. Mechs, martial arts vs. science and magic, with lots of collateral destruction! I've been watching Mighty Morphin Power Rangers episodes and Godzilla films to submerge my brain space, and have been reminded how fantastic and charming these designs are and how much fun prior creators had with their designs. I'm excited to contribute to the long legacies of these franchises!"

Godzilla Vs. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will get some consideration for the most unlikely comic book crossovers of all time.