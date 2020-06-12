Gods & Monsters playable build mistakenly leaked on Stadia store

An early playable build of Ubisoft Quebec's upcoming fantasy adventure Gods & Monsters was mistakenly leaked on the Stadia store.

The demo appeared on the storefront under the codename Orpheus, and players who managed to try out the demo while it was still live have posted the footage of the build online, showing some of the game's world with unfinished character models.

Google has since apologised for the error in a statement to Kotaku : "Regretfully, on Thursday morning, we mistakenly made an E3 2019 demo version of Gods & Monsters from Ubisoft available on the Stadia store that was not intended for the public to play. A few hundred gamers were able to play it for less than 30 minutes. We sincerely apologize to our partners at Ubisoft for this mistake."

In another statement issued to Eurogamer , Ubisoft Quebec executive Marc-Alexis Cote also clarified that the build shows footage that was originally from the studios E3 2019 demo, and said that the game name has changed and we can expect to see more of the game this summer: "Much has changed since then in terms of features, tone, art and character designer, and even the name of the game." Cote also said that the team is hard at work and very excited to show players the game at the "end of summer".

Gods & Monsters was first announced during the Ubisoft E3 2019 showcase with a short teaser trailer showing off the "storybook" world of the upcoming of the fantasy RPG. Initially slated for release in early 2020, the game's release date was delayed along with Watch Dogs: Legion . Since the game has seemingly evolved into something else since then, it'll be very interesting to see what this project shapes up to be when the studio shows us more this summer.

Stay on top of all the latest releases with our list of all the upcoming games 2020.