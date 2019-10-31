Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, and more will work on PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett

Ubisoft always jumps into new console generations with gusto, and the publisher's CEO has confirmed that all five triple-A games it has planned for next year are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X , on top of their current-gen counterparts. That includes Watch Dogs: Legion , Gods & Monsters , and Rainbow Six: Quarantine , all of which were recently delayed into Ubisoft's next fiscal year (meaning they'll arrive in April 2020 or later), as well as two unannounced projects.

"We consider that the coming of the new consoles is to boost the market quite a lot, as what happens with those new consoles is that Sony and Microsoft are generally coming with good volume for those machines," Guillemot said in a conference call with investors . "So it's going to be lots of marketing and new machines there that will increase the market potential. And what is important, is when you come early on the next-generation of consoles, you can sell your games for a long time. So we are very happy to be close to the launch of those consoles because it's going to benefit all the games we launch."

Guillemot said the five titles coming in Ubisoft's next fiscal year will all "take full advantage of all the new features that are coming" with the next generation. That will include faster download speeds, better frame rates, and many other "very good elements that will come with those new machines."

Both Sony and Microsoft have confirmed that their respective next-generation consoles will arrive in time for the 2020 holiday season, and Ubisoft plans to keep the games rolling after that: the company plans to release three to four triple-A games per year after its next fiscal year (which is going to be a particularly busy one).