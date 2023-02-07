GLOW star shares unseen look at Netflix show’s canceled final season

Kate Nash, who was set to star in GLOW season 4, has shared some previously unseen images from the canceled show. The hit wrestling series was scrapped by Netflix after filming had already begun in early 2020.

Sharing four new images, Nash tweeted: "The glow season ya never saw @netflix. I’m havin’ a real memory lane moment ok…let me live!" These featured the actor dressed as a mermaid as well as her co-stars posing alongside the iconic pink ropes.

The glow season ya never saw @netflix I’m havin a real memory lane moment ok…let me live! 🧜‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fDilJJXwUyFebruary 6, 2023 See more

In another tweet (opens in new tab), Nash added that she’d recently found their scripts for the first three episodes of season 4 as well. Plenty of fans of the Netflix series responded calling on the streaming platform to bring the show back. However, Netflix doesn’t usually go back on its cancelation decisions with Ted Sarandos previously saying that they "have never canceled a successful show".

Netflix reversed its renewal decision for GLOW in August 2020 after the show had to pause filming during the first Covid lockdown.

"Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement at the time (via Deadline (opens in new tab)). "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There are a lot of shitty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."

