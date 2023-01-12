Glass Onion is now Netflix's fifth biggest film of all time

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has become Netflix's fifth biggest film of all time, per the streamer's own top 10 (opens in new tab). The film previously ranked at number 10, knocking The Kissing Booth 2 out of the list.

The Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig return as private detective Benoit Blanc, with an all new cast of suspects as a murder mystery unravels in the ostentatious home of Edward Norton's tech billionaire Miles Bron. Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, and Leslie Odom Jr. also star, while Rian Johnson is back in the director's chair.

At the moment, the film clocks in at an impressive 253.72 million hours watched after releasing on the streamer on December 23. It's topped only by The Gray Man, Bird Box, Don't Look Up, and Netflix's most popular movie, Red Notice. Falling behind Knives Out 2 are The Adam Project, Extraction, Purple Hearts, The Unforgivable, and The Irishman.

But, despite Glass Onion's massive popularity, it hasn't managed to stay Netflix's daily top choice. It was recently dethroned as the number one movie by The Pale Blue Eye, starring Christian Bale, after 14 days on the top spot.

A third Knives Out movie, which will also stream on Netflix, is planned, but it might not be the last we see of Benoit Blanc. "As long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves..." Johnson told Total Film. "The second we feel like we're repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we'll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books – we're doing something new and surprising every time."

Glass Onion is streaming on Netflix now. If you're up to speed, check out our spoilery breakdown of the Glass Onion ending explained and all the cameos listed and explained. You can also fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now.