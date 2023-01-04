Glass Onion is already one of Netflix's most popular films ever

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is already one of Netflix's most popular movies of all time, knocking The Kissing Booth 2 from the top 10.

The Knives Out sequel picks up with an all new cast, aside from Daniel Craig's private investigator Benoit Blanc, and sees a mystery play out at the extravagant home of Edward Norton's tech billionaire Miles Bron. The all-star line-up includes Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Madelyn Cline. Rian Johnson returns to direct.

The film is currently sitting at the tenth position in the English-language top 10 with 209.4 million hours viewed over its first 28 days. Glass Onion only released on Netflix on December 23, 2022, following a limited theatrical release, so there's still time for the film to move up the ranking, too. At the moment, it's topped by The Irishman, The Unforgivable, Purple Hearts, Extraction, The Adam Project, The Gray Man, Bird Box, Don't Look Up, and the streamer's biggest film, Red Notice.

"There's a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it," Johnson has said of the accidental similarities between Bron and Elon Musk. "But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, 'Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.' And that's just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?"

A third Knives Out movie is in the works and will eventually stream on Netflix.