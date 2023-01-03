Rian Johnson says Edward Norton's Glass Onion character isn't based on Elon Musk

Rian Johnson has responded to comparisons between the Glass Onion character Miles Bron and tech billionaire Elon Musk. The Star Wars: The Last Jedi director explained any resemblance was purely coincidental as the movie was written long before Musk’s Twitter takeover.

"It’s so weird, it’s very bizarre. I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that’s funding this Twitter takeover," Johnson joked of the similarities to Wired (opens in new tab), before adding: "There’s a lot of general stuff about that sort of species of tech billionaire that went directly into it. But obviously, it has almost a weird relevance in exactly the current moment. A friend of mine said, 'Man, that feels like it was written this afternoon.' And that’s just sort of a horrible, horrible accident, you know?"

Johnson went on to reiterate that Bron, played Edward Norton in the whodunnit, was based on an archetype, rather than a specific person. "On this one, once I had a tech billionaire at the top of the suspect pyramid, then the type of friends that they would have and the tenor of everything came together," he added.

"The intent was to accurately reflect what it’s been like to have our heads in the middle of the cultural sphere for the past six years. It’s a pretty nightmarish kind of carnival, Fellini-esque inflated reality right now."

Glass Onion follows Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc on a new case. This time around, he’s been invited to a lavish private island in Greece owned by eccentric billionaire Bron. However, when he arrives he realizes he must peel back a new mystery concerning Bron and his disparate group of friends.

