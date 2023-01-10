Glass Onion dethroned as Netflix #1 movie by The Pale Blue Eye

Rian Johnson’s whodunnit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been dethroned as Netflix’s number one movie. The Daniel Craig-led mystery had been leading the streaming charts over the festive season, but now the new thriller The Pale Blue Eye has taken the top spot.

Directed by Scott Cooper, the movie stars Christian Bale as veteran detective Augustus Landor. Set in 1830s New York, he is tasked with investigating a series of murders at the United States Military Academy, aided by none other than a young Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

The movie, which had an early release in theaters before landing on Netflix has received some mixed reviews. However, viewers have mostly been very positive about the movie, landing it a 72% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Glass Onion spent 14 days at the top of the streamer’s list, before being toppled by The Pale Blue Eye. Per Flix Patrol (opens in new tab), the movie has topped the top 10 list of more than 70 countries since its release on January 6.

Although the Knives Out sequel may have been knocked off the top spot, the comedy has been performing very well for Netflix. In the latest figures from the streaming service, it had landed a spot on the most watched movies on Netflix list.

