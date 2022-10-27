Peacock's Girls5eva renewed for season 3, moves to Netflix instead

Girls5Eva has been renewed for a third season – and has found a new streaming home on Netflix.

The series stars Busy Philipps, real-life pop singer Sara Bareilles, Emmy-winning SNL writer Paula Pell, and Broadway-turned-She-Hulk-star Renee Elise Goldsberry as four washed-up pop stars whose group had one hit back in 2000. Unsatisfied with their present-day lives, the four women reunite and decide to find that musical success yet again – all thanks to a rapper who decided to sample one of their songs.

"Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment," executive producers Meredith Scardino, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, and Tina Fey said in a joint statement. "Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy.

We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire."

Peacock will retain the rights to the first two seasons and share them with Netflix. The move aims to help the show find a bigger audience.

For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, our roundup of the 100 best TV shows of all time, or peruse our list of the 11 underrated comedies you need to put on your streaming queue right now.