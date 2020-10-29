A Ginger Snaps TV show based on cult horror movies is in the works

A TV show based on cult horror movie trilogy Ginger Snaps is in the works from Sid Gentle Films, one of the production companies behind Killing Eve.

The original Ginger Snaps was released in 2000 and follows a pair of teenage sisters, Brigitte and Ginger Fitzgerald, who are obsessed with death and the occult. When Ginger is turned into a werewolf, Brigitte must stop a new, violent version of her sister wreaking havoc on their town. The Fitzgerald sisters were played by Canadian actors Emily Perkins and Katherine Isabelle.

Both a prequel and a sequel (Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed and Ginger Snaps Back: Beginning) came out in 2004, but neither saw huge success at the box office. However, the movies have since gained cult status.

John Fawcett, who directed the movies, will serve as an executive producer. He’s no stranger to the small screen, either – he co-created the Tatiana Maslany-led sci-fi series Orphan Black . Fawcett has also directed episodes of shows including Xena: Warrior Princess, Queer as Folk, and Lost Girl, as well as the 2005 horror movie The Dark starring Sean Bean. Anna-Maria Ssemuyaba is set to write the series – her previous work includes an episode of Unsaid Stories, a miniseries about racism in Britain released earlier this year.

“Could it be more socially relevant in this day and age to launch the television series, Ginger Snaps?,” Fawcett told Deadline . “For me, this is the ultimate follow-up to Orphan Black and I know those fans will find new love with the iconic Ginger and Brigette Fitzgerald. Anna Ssemuyaba is the perfect writer to help us bring our edgy, girl-power horror story to the small screen. I can’t wait for a big bite of this!”