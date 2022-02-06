Ghostwire: Tokyo requires just 20GB on PC

Ghostwire: Tokyo's PC requirements have popped up online, shocking fans about how much space it'll take up on our hard drives – but in a good way.

Whilst we talk a lot about the download sizes of games – many of which are enormous even before day one patches have been applied – Ghostwire: Tokyo will reportedly take up just 20GB of space on the hard drives of its PC players.

It might look like a typo so, via Steam , here's the full minimum and recommended requirements you'll need to visit this spooky version of Tokyo on PC:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core I7 4770K @ 3.5GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD storage recommended

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core I7 6700 @ 3.4GHZ or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB or higher)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD storage

In case you weren't sure what console version to go for, it may interest you to know that Ghostwire: Tokyo will not launch on Xbox consoles until March 2023 .

In a showcase for Ghostwire: Tokyo broadcast earlier this week, we got to see protagonist Akito battle his way through the city, showing off the game's combat and exploration. Right at the end, however, the teaser re-confirmed that Ghostwire: Tokyo is a PS5 console exclusive – so far, so what, eh? – but in a footnote, it was confirmed that while Ghostwire: Tokyo will also be available on PC, it will not be available on other consoles – meaning Xbox-flavored ones – "until at least 03/25/23".

That means that it won't make its way to Xbox Series X and Xbox One players until "at least" on or after March 25 next year, a full 12 months after its PlayStation and PC release.

As Ali detailed for us at the time, Ghostwire: Tokyo is the second and last of Bethesda's upcoming slate of games that will be launching on PS5 following Microsoft's shock acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, Zenimax. Microsoft has already - and repeatedly - hinted that future titles such as Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 may be Xbox console exclusives.