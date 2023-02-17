Ghostface asks fans not to spoil Scream 6 following reports of leak

Ghostface themself has asked Scream fans to refrain from posting spoilers following reports that Scream 6 has been leaked ahead of its March release date.

"Dear Scream friends, as opening day approaches, we'd like to ask you a small favor," the official Ghostface Twitter account wrote (opens in new tab). "Please be kind to your fellow fans and keep spoilers to yourselves. The whole cast and crew has worked hard over the last year to keep it secretive, so that everyone can hopefully have the best kind of experience possible – spoiler free.

We love you, we thank you, and we hope you all enjoy watching the film as much as the cast and crew enjoyed making it.

It’s an honor."

According to The A.V. Club (opens in new tab), rumors of an ending and Ghostface reveal hit Twitter this week (opens in new tab) and have prompted a "crackdown (opens in new tab) by administrators" on the Scream Reddit page.

Scream 6, the first to not feature Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, is set to focus on Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding), who relocate to New York in order to start a peaceful new life free from Ghostface. Of course, their peace doesn't last for very long. Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, and Henry Czerny also star. Hayden Panettiere is set to return as Kirby.

Scream VI is set to hit theaters in the United States on March 10, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip straight to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.