Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire post-credits scenes: What happens and how many are there?

Every blockbuster now comes with the expectation of post-credits or after-credits scenes that either serve as sequel teases or joke-filled stingers.

While the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire post-credits scene doesn’t carry as much narrative weight as its Ghostbusters: Afterlife counterpart, it’s still well worth sticking around a couple of extra minutes for.

Below, we’ll run you through all the essentials when it comes to the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire after-credits – and all the questions you’re likely searching for. That includes: a look at how many post-credits scenes there are, what they entail, and how long you need to stay for once the credits have rolled.

Be warned, there are spoilers for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire below.

How many Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire post-credits scenes are there?

You’re in luck! There is only one Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire post-credits scene to wait around for, and it arrives pretty soon after the main cast credits have appeared.

The scene in question – more details on that below if you’re curious – only lasts around 30 seconds and is comedic in tone. If you’re desperate to beat the traffic or head out early, it’s absolutely fine to skip it.

What happens in the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire post-credits scene?

There’s no sequel-bait here. After Garraka’s defeat, the freezing conditions blanketing New York are no more. The Frozen Empire post-credits scene instead focuses on the Mini-Pufts first introduced in Afterlife – and seen multiple times throughout Frozen Empire at the new containment unit and at Ray’s bookstore.

Here, a trucker at a gas station puts some change in a machine, only to see the Mini-Pufts hijack his Stay-Puft truck.

While it could theoretically set up a fourth Ghostbusters movie with an emphasis on the cheeky confectionaries, we’d wager it’s more of a quick joke to end the movie. Frozen Empire’s ending, which sees the mayor unwillingly back the Ghostbusters in the Big Apple, does enough to set up the next generation of proton-pack wielding Spenglers. And if those Mini-Pufts do become a problem? Well, we know who we’re gonna call.

