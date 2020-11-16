Get Watch Dogs Legion for next-gen consoles for just $30 at Best Buy

Watch Dogs Legion is barely a few weeks old, yet you can already save a whopping 50% on Ubisoft's latest sandbox game thanks to this Best Buy discount. This is probably the cheapest way to a next-gen game we've seen, and all you need to do is sign in to, or make, a Best Buy account to take advantage.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of Watch Dogs: Legion are currently available for $29.99, a full $30 off their normal price (when you're signed into Best Buy). Of course, with PS5 and Xbox Series X hot off production lines, you may not be interested in buying last-gen games. But the good news is that both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Watch Dogs Legion include FREE next-gen upgrades. In other words, you can get a new game for one of the latest consoles, just by paying less on a PS4 or Xbox One version.

The only caveat here is that this discount is part of the My Best Buy program, so it isn't available by default. Don't worry, though; you don't need to pay for any sort of membership or subscription to save big on Watch Dogs Legion. All you need to do is make a free Best Buy account and sign in. That's it. And with so many Black Friday gaming deals on the horizon, you'll want a Best Buy account anyway.

Watch Dogs Legion | PS4 and PS5 | $60 $29.99 at Best Buy

This is a physical copy, so you'll need to insert the PS4 disc into your PS5 in order to play it through backwards compatibility.

Watch Dogs Legion | Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S | $60 $29.99 at Best Buy

The Xbox version of the standard edition falls under Microsoft's Smart Delivery system, so it's a cinch to upgrade this to the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S version. Again, you'll want to hang onto your disc.