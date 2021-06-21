Get the Samsung 980 PRO for its lowest ever price with this Prime Day SSD deal

Prime Day SSD deals are going to be some of the best of the summer sales event and this one right here should be of interest to anyone looking to get e cheap NVMe drive. Known for being some of the top performers when it comes to the world of the best SSD for gaming, you can now get the 500GB Samsung 980 PRO SSD drive for its lowest ever price in the US. And it's also heavily discounted in the UK for the sales event too.

Remember this is a PCIe 4.0 drive so you'll need to make sure your existing - or upcoming - rig has the right specs to house and handle it. It absolutely is a component for the best gaming PCs - and one day the best gaming laptops, I'm sure.

Offering speeds of up to 7,000MB/s read and 5,000MB/s write, this drive has the potential to be a game-changer for a lot of machines. Sheer plug-and-go performance is also complemented by Samsung's excellent Magician software which gives you a heap of info on the state and health of your drive. Summing it up, in their in-depth review, our friends at our sister-site TechRadar called the 980 PRO "The Samsung 980 Pro is a speed machine, and easily the fastest SSD we've ever tested. If you want to future-proof your system, this is the SSD for you."

Just to be clear from a console perspective, we cannot be 100% sure that this drive will be a dead cert for being a compatible PS5 SSD - we just don't know this for sure until Sony breaks cover on this. This could happen at any time now though, as the last we heard was that Sony was going to give an update on it 'in the summer'. However, we are cautiously optimistic about these drives, as Sony would surely want folks to team their PS5 with the best SSDs going - if you want to take a punt, we reckon the Samsung 980 PRO is a good one to roll the dice one.

However, if you're interested in a Samsung drive of the SATA variety, we've also included some solid discounts on the 870 QVO SSDs below which could be just the ticket for sorting out your storage situation in one hit.

This is a hot deal for one of the best internal SSDs going. With Samsung's quality for speedy drives running through it, this 500GB drive is particularly good value with a third off its list price. You can quadruple the capacity and go for the 2TB variant though - that's down 30% to $329.99 right now.

If you're in need of a SATA SSD then you won't go far wrong with a Samsung QVO. And with this decent discount on a large capacity model, you can fix all of your storage woes and needs in one fell swoop. Nice.

A great deal on one of the best internal SSDs going. It might end up being one of the ones that'll play nice with a PS5 to - but this is very much not a guarantee. Still, if you need one for your PC, then this price is a real tempter. You can go bigger with the 1TB variant too, which is also discounted, down to £142.49 right now.

A sound purchase for anyone looking to get their storage done and dusted in one fell swoop in the UK this Prime Day. SATA solid state drives still very much have a role to play in today's gaming machines - their performance is excellent despite mega numbers being pumped out by NVMe drives.

Check out our guides to the best PS4 SSD, and best external hard drives for some more external drive inspiration.