Get Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and a free copy of Kingdom Battle for under $32 – today only

As Christmas closes in, we're still discovering some incredible Nintendo Switch deals across the web. This particular one today at Best Buy surrounds Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and its brand-new sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. It's similar to one of the offers we saw for Black Friday, however, this one is better as it slashes the game's price by 46%.

For today only, you can pick up Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Cosmic Edition for as little as $31.99 (opens in new tab), saving $28 on the typically priced $59.99 title. The Cosmic Edition includes the base game as well as the Galactic Prestige Collection, which includes three exclusive weapon skins for your team.

Not only this but Best Buy will throw in a digital copy of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (worth $39.99) for free. For anyone curious about trying out the Mushroom Kingdom strategy mash-up, this is an excellent offer for two great games. Sparks of Hope only launched in October this year, receiving a glowing review from GamesRadar. Without a doubt, this is one of the best Christmas sales we've come across, so we can see why it's limited to today only. Don't sleep on this one.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deal

(opens in new tab) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (with Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle) | $59.99 $31.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $28 - Two great games at a terrifically low price. Explore the Mushroom Kingdom and the outer reaches of space in this delightful duo of Mario adventures. If you purchased Kingdom Battle at its $39.99 RRP, you are actually making a total saving of $67.99 via this deal. UK: £29.99 at GAME (opens in new tab)

More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals