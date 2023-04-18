Get better acquainted with Aloy's new companion with this behind-the-scenes look at Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores introduces a new companion for Aloy, a Quen called Seyka, and with the hotly anticipated DLC launching tomorrow, April 19, Sony has released a new video to help us get better acquainted with the character.

Seyka is a fierce fighter from the seafaring tribe and is played by Kylie Liya Page. This is the first performance Page has done for games. In the video, which you can check out below, she recalls that she found the experience daunting at first but a lot of fun once she'd settled in. "It was very foreign to me. I was forced to use my imagination in a way that I never have before, and it was awesome," she says.

Like Aloy, Seyka is a capable fighter, but unlike our flame-haired hero, Seyka has a strong connection to those around her. "Seyka's biggest motivation is the love that she has for her family, for her tribe, for the people and the world", Page explains.

Given that Aloy is usually a one-woman army, it will be interesting to see how things play out between these two warriors who are so similar in some ways and polar opposites in others. "I'm really excited for people to meet Seyka," says Aloy actor Ashly Burch. "Because she's such a different character than we've had before. Aloy may have met her match a little bit."

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, lead writer Annie Kitain said, "Seyka’s quite unlike anyone Aloy has ever encountered, and she plays an important role in the next chapter of Aloy’s journey," making those eager for Aloy to have a romantic relationship think that Seyka could be the one.

In terms of story, Burning Shores takes place right after the events of Horizon Forbidden West, so if you've not yet made it to the end of Aloy's second adventure, you might want to get a move on. For those keen to get in on the action as soon as possible, pre-load is now live. Just make sure you've got at least 17GB of free space on your PS5.

