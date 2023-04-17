The Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC pre-load is now live on PS5 - meaning you can prep your console ready for launch on April 19.

As spotted by Push Square (opens in new tab) (via PlayStation Size (opens in new tab) on Twitter), the Horizon Forbidden West DLC Burning Shores can now be downloaded ahead of its release on Wednesday. To start the pre-load, all you need to do is pre-order the DLC via the PlayStation store and it should start downloading automatically. According to the Twitter account, the approximate size of the download is around 17GB, with your region affecting how big it is.

Now that Burning Shores is just a few days away, Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla has been sharing more and more about the exciting extra content. Not only will Aloy have more Machines to go up against, but she'll also be exploring a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and meeting a new companion, Seyka .

Speaking of Seyka, earlier today Guerrilla released a behind-the-scenes trailer that introduces the character, as well as their actor Kylie Liya Page. In the video, we get to see how Aloy actor Ashly Burch worked with Page during the mocap portion of the DLCs development, as well as got an insight into the two character's upcoming storylines.

If you weren't already excited about the DLC, we suggest you check out this recently released Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores gameplay footage. Not only does it make the upcoming content look incredibly fun, but it also shows just how much has improved since Guerrilla decided to develop solely for the PS5.

Want to know even more about the upcoming DLC? Guerrilla has revealed that the clouds in the Horizon Forbidden West DLC aren't just pretty, they're "explorable landscapes".