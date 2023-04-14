Exciting new Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores footage shows off Aloy's new machine fighting skills

New footage of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores has got us even more excited for the DLC's release next week.

In preparation for the release of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores next week, developer Guerrilla has shared some new footage of the upcoming DLC and to put it bluntly - it's cool as heck. In the footage, we see Aloy using a variety of new skills to take down not one, not two, but three intimidating machines.

We could continue to tell you just how cool this new footage is, but it's probably best that you just experience it for yourself - so go ahead and watch the video embedded below.

If you didn't know, Burning Shores is set to release on April 19, 2023 exclusively on PS5 (sorry PS4 players!). There's a good reason for this though: according to Horizon Forbidden West game director Mathijs de Jonge, the DLC is just too detailed for the PS4 to handle. "On Burning Shores, since we can just focus on PS5, we've been able to charge forward and we're really excited about what we've been able to pull off in creating this stunning post-post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles," the director explained.

Honestly, we can see why Guerrilla ended up making this decision - Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores looks so vibrant, especially during the part of the new footage where Aloy is shooting arrows at the machine whilst standing in the purple flowers. It's just gorgeous. Speaking of the machines, Horizon Forbidden West players can't wait to meet Burning Shores' new machine .

Thankfully for those that just can't wait to play this DLC for themselves, Guerrilla hasn't been shy when it comes to sharing details about it lately. Just last week, the developer shed more light on Aloy's new companion , Seyka - who fans are already shipping with the lead character.