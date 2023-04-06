Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC introduces a new companion Aloy shippers believe is girlfriend material

Developer Guerrilla Games has revealed that the Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC will introduce a new companion for Aloy, and the shippers are already starting to convince themselves that love is in the air.

Burning Shores focuses largely on the Quen, the seafaring faction Aloy meets in the base game at San Francisco. During the expansion, which takes place after the end of the main campaign, Aloy will partner up with a Quen named Seyka.

"She’s an ambitious marine who has stepped up to help her people survive," lead writer Annie Kitain explains in a new PlayStation Blog post (opens in new tab). "As a new companion for the DLC, Aloy will spend a lot of time with her throughout the story and rely on her help in many situations – a position she doesn’t often find herself in. Confident, compassionate, and fierce, Seyka’s quite unlike anyone Aloy has ever encountered, and she plays an important role in the next chapter of Aloy’s journey."

Between the final line of that description and the first bit of art depicting Seyka and Aloy smiling at each other, the shippers are starting to get ideas. Fandom wars have been started over far less than this, you know.

"Will be interesting if Seyka turns out to be a love interest," as one comment on the blog notes. "And by ‘interesting’ I mean ‘devastating for us Hawk & Thrush truthers who will struggle to accept a surrogate’."

Or as a Reddit commenter (opens in new tab) asks, "MYSTERY LADY HAS A NAME NEW FRIEND OR CANON GAYLOY?? SORRY FOR ALL CAPS, AM HYPE."

"Anyone else thinking Seyka will be a love interest for Aloy?" another Redditor asks (opens in new tab). "Especially how they say she’s important for Aloy’s next chapter. Not sure how I feel about that, always thought she was too independent for a relationship like that but she did grow a lot in Forbidden West."

Aloy has indeed been too independent for a romantic relationship - at least in the games so far. But much of Aloy's character development in Forbidden West did end up revolving around getting her to trust her friends, so maybe she's getting ready to open her heart. Condolences to all the side characters who were trying to flirt with her that whole time.

Burning Shores costs $19.99 / €19.99 / £15.99 and will launch on April 19.

