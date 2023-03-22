Finally, some details about Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC

Burning Shores pre-orders are now live, and they're giving us some long-awaited information about the price and content of the Horizon Forbidden West DLC.

We now know that Burning Shores will cost $19.99 / €19.99 / £15.99. You can pay that price right now for a pre-order which will get you access to two unique digital bonuses: the Blacktide Dye Outfit, which you can pick up from the first dye merchant you meet, and the Blacktide Sharpshot Bow, which will be with the first shopkeeper in the Burning Shores.

Burning Shores will take place after the main story, as the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) has revealed. That means you will need to have completed the main quest in order to hop into the DLC. Once you've completed the final mission, Singularity, Aloy will receive a call over her Focus to lead you to the start of the expansion. That's a notable contrast from The Frozen Wilds, the previous Horizon expansion, which is accessible midway through Zero Dawn and serves as a side story.

As previously announced Burning Shores will launch on April 19, and will take you to a new region set in the volcanic ruins of Los Angeles. Given how little we've heard about the expansion since its initial announcement, some fans have been surprised that Burning Shores hasn't been delayed, but it seems the devs are fully committed to that date with pre-orders now live. Unlike Forbidden West itself, Burning Shores is a PS5 exclusive, which the devs say is going to make the DLC look even better.

