Get an Xbox One bundle deal with Forza Horizon 4 or Gears 5 while stock lasts

Spending more time at home lately but wondering where all the console deals have gone? Us too. Stock has been ridiculously tough to find of late, for all platforms. Not to worry though, as we've pushed our way through the waves of scalpers out there and found a couple of decent Xbox One bundle deals for you today.

Microsoft is selling the 1TB Xbox One S with either Gears 5 or Forza Horizon 4 for $299. You're also getting a one-month Xbox Game Pass included too. In all fairness, we would have liked to see this deal go for a bit less than this, but considering some of the prices we've seen from third-party merchants at Amazon and so on, this is a decent offer as it turns out right now.

This is for what we like to call the 'proper' version of the console, too: the one with a disc-drive. The $250 All-Digital Xbox One S is sold out at the moment, but we'd still opt for this deal instead as you have the option of playing physical games (many are so much cheaper than their digital counterparts nowadays) and this version of the Xbox One S has a 4K Blu-ray player built-in.

If you're also thinking about placing an Xbox Series X pre-order soon then Gears 5 is a decent game to pick up on your way as it's listed as one of Microsoft's Smart Delivery titles for the new console, so not only will it be backward-compatible for the next-gen machine, but it'll be getting a significant performance boost. If you'd like a taste of 4K gaming now though, you'd be better off checking out the latest Xbox One X prices and bundles, although stock is pretty limited right now.

Xbox One deal of the week

1TB Xbox One S | Gears 5 or Forza Horizon 4 | $299 at Microsoft

A great couple of games to choose from with these Xbox One bundle deals at Microsoft for racing or shooter fans. If you really like both options, Gears 5 is generally available for less than Forza at most stores, so we'd get the Forza option today. We've seen other stores charge way north of $300 for similar deals. Not cool.View Deal

It's great that you're getting a month of free access to Game Pass, but you'll certainly want one that lasts longer, as it's arguably the best thing Microsoft has done all generation. It's downloading instead of streaming, but otherwise, it really is the Netflix of gaming we've all been waiting for.

Right now you can use it to play most first-party Microsoft-exclusives, Red Dead Redemption 2, Rage 2, Minecraft: Dungeons, Streets of Rage 4, and hundreds more. Check out our roundup of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals.

You'll also find a 14-day free trial for Xbox Live Gold (you need this to play games online) in the box, but if you want something longer, we've found the cheapest Xbox Live Gold prices for you too. Or if you'd prefer picking up both together at a discount, then you can always go for Game Pass Ultimate.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months deals 53 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 3 Month Xbox Game Pass... CDKeys $27.49 View Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3... Amazon $44.99 View

Picking up a spare controller and a decent gaming headset should also be on your to-do list. Check out our guide to the best Xbox One controllers, to see what other models are available, but we'll also show you the best prices for the standard one.

As for the best Xbox One headsets, they not only help you communicate better with other players, but they really allow you to enjoy a game's audio experience more, especially the ones with surround-sound features. You'll also be able to really crank up the volume without disturbing anyone else too.