Get an exclusive first look at the latest Star Wars Vintage Collection action figures

We've got an exclusive first look at the latest Star Wars Vintage Collection action figures, including when they'll be available to join your collection.

Unveiled as part of Hasbro's fanstream today, this reveal spans the breadth of the saga and features characters both new and old– there are entries from Bad Batch right through to Mandalorian Season 3. Even an original trilogy entry is getting the Star Wars Vintage Collection treatment.

More specifically, we're pulling back the curtain on Luke Skywalker in his X-Wing Flight Suit, Din Djarin from when he went spelunking in the Mines of Mandalore, Grogu, Commander Rex from his team up with the Bad Batch, and Axe Woves along with the Mandalorian Fleet Commander.

These figures will all go up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse at 1pm ET this January 24, and they have an approximate release date of Summer 2024. However, they'll also be available to buy elsewhere – they should drop at Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and other major retailers around the same time.

So, let's take a closer look at these figures.

Clone Commander Rex (Bracca Mission)

This Rex is based on the one seen in Bad Batch, so it's a timely reveal considering how the trailer for season 3 just dropped.

Presumed dead at the dawn of the Empire, Rex operates in the shadows – helping any clone brothers who remain separate from the Imperial ranks. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE COMMANDER REX (BRACCA MISSION) figure inspired by the character’s appearance in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 blasters and a removable helmet. Available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers.

The Mandalorian (Mines of Mandalore)

Swipe to scroll horizontally App. price $16.99 Ages 4+ Release date Summer 2024

And here we go: Mando at his Mines of Mandalore best. This version of Din Djarin from season 3 is wielding the Dark Saber along with his trusty blaster, which (unless I'm very mistaken) marks the first time he's come with a lightsaber in the Vintage Collection.

Here's the official blurb:

The Mandalorian (Mines of Mandalore) | $16.99

Din Djarin, once a lone bounty hunter, has reunited with Grogu as the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (MINES OF MANDALORE) figure inspired by the character’s appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster, knife and removable helmet. It is available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth, and other major retailers.

Grogu

Swipe to scroll horizontally App. price $16.99 Ages 4+ Release date Summer 2024

The loveable green space frog has received another Vintage Collection action figure. Even though we've had a few Grogu toys before, this one comes with his updated basinet pod from season 3 of The Mandalorian.

While training to become a Jedi, Grogu chooses to return to Din Djarin’s side as they take a stand against the Imperial remnant. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GROGU figure inspired by the character’s appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including his signature pram. Available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers.

Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot)

Swipe to scroll horizontally App. price $16.99 Ages 4+ Release date Summer 2024

There aren't many details for this one yet beyond the price and these images, but we do know it'll land around the same time as the other Vintage Collection figures listed here.

Axe Woves (Privateer)

Swipe to scroll horizontally App. price $16.99 Ages 4+ Release date Summer 2024

Axe Woves as he appeared in the latest season of The Mandalorian is on hand to lead your Vintage Collection warriors.

Serving under mercenary-turned-privateer Axe Woves, the Mandalorian Fleet Commander sits at the helm of a captured Imperial light cruiser. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN FLEET COMMANDER figure inspired by the character’s appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and an interchangeable helmet head.

Available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers.

Mandalorian Fleet Commander

Swipe to scroll horizontally App. price $16.99 Ages 4+ Release date Summer 2024

The Mandalorian Fleet Commander is back, albeit at a slightly smaller scale than his Black Series counterpart. If you're building a Mandalorian crew, he's a good addition to the collection.

Serving under mercenary-turned-privateer Axe Woves, the Mandalorian Fleet Commander sits at the helm of a captured Imperial light cruiser. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MANDALORIAN FLEET COMMANDER figure inspired by the character’s appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and an interchangeable helmet head. Available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers.

