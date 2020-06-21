Get an Everton vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Merseyside derby online for free

Arguably the standout fixture of the Premier League re-start weekend, knowing how to live stream Everton vs Liverpool is going to be essential to experiencing one of the biggest derbies going in football. It's all the tastier a, if results have gone a particular way, Liverpool could wrap up the Premier League title at Goodison Park in front of their fiercest rivals. That'd be a hell of a thing to rub in their faces. To be in with a chance to see that, here's how to watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream for free online no matter where you are.

Live stream Everton vs Liverpool The Merseyside derby between Everton vs Liverpool kicks-off at 8pm BST/3pm ET/12pm PT on Sunday, June 21. In the UK, it is totally FREE on Sky Pick while in the US, Sling TV's Blue package is the best value option granting you access to NBC and NBCSN, and is offering a great FREE 3-day trial that'll get you going easily.

However, Everton will be up for the fight as they want to continue the encouraging progress made under new, world-class manager Carlo Ancelotti. While a little inconsistent since he took over, there have been some very promising signs and they know that European football next season could still be within their grasp if they have a strong finish to the season.

For Liverpool, it's all about how quickly they can wrap the title up. As I mentioned, it's possible that they could do it in this game, but if the status quo prevails for a bit longer, then a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday would see them lift the trophy at Anfield.

Even though it will be crowd-less, it'll still have a special atmosphere; the Merseyside derby is one of the highlights of any premier league season with goals, hard tackles, and yellow and red cards galore. It should be a spectacle no matter how it plays out.

Anyway, you're here to find out how to get live stream Everton vs Liverpool so let's get to it.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool for free: get a Premier League live stream via Sky Pick

Given the weird nature of the end to this Premier League season, we will a plethora of options available to us on how to watch matches for free sometimes as well as the usual paid options. Sky Pick is the channel you need to remember/bookmark/write down as it is going to be the home for 25 of Sky's 64 remaining matches - this meaning we can watch the premier league for free there, including Everton vs Liverpool.

Those people with Sky already can find Pick on channel 159 or on the app, and Freeview and Freesat watchers can find it on channel number 11 or channel 144 on Freesat.

We haven't found a great streaming portal for these options but Freeview does have apps for both Android and iOS that will let you stream Pick on mobile devices. This means there could be a way for you to use a VPN if you happened to be away from your usual Sky subscription at home but want to catch the action.

Live stream Everton vs Liverpool in the UK

Sky Sports

To the surprise of no-one, Sky Sports is the place to be in the UK if you want to watch Everton vs Liverpool online in the UK. Coverage starts at 7pm on Sky Sports Premier League with kick-off at 8pm. However, the game is also being aired on Sky Pick, the free-to-air channel that we mentioned above. To cover you more comprehensively and maybe with one eye on bagging the rest of the season, Now TV is the best bet for more access to Sky Sports channels. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass gets you access to all Sky Sports channels and passes start at £9.99 for a day. The monthly pass for £33.99 is definitely worth a look if you're in it for the long haul though as it is much better value. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League online with any of these broadcasters, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are. And remember, there are a few more fixtures coming up in the next few days as well:

Man City vs Burnley, Monday, June 22nd @ 8pm BST on Sky Sports

Leicester vs Brighton, Tuesday, June 23rd @ 6pm BST on Sky Sports

Tottenham vs West Ham, Tuesday, June 23rdst @ 8.15m BST on Sky Sports

Live stream Everton vs Liverpool in the US

NBC or Sling TV

US folk should head over to NBC to get their Everton Liverpool live stream for 3pm ET/12pm PT. First the Matchday Pass; this will set you back $39.99 and will get you 140 exclusive live games. And, secondly, the Premier League Pass, for $64.99, which will get you, well, pretty much the whole thing - extending the coverage of live matches through to highlights, replays, analyses, and more. However, we also would want to recommend heading to streaming service Sling. You can currently get a FREE 3-day trial of Sling's $30-a-month, 'Sling Blue' package which includes NBC which will let you stream Everton vs Liverpool without paying at all - and giving you access to most of the first weekend's action if you time it right! Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual NBC coverage to live stream Everton vs Liverpool then check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

Live stream Everton vs Liverpool in Canada

DAZN

You've got to use DAZN to watch Everton Liverpool online if you're one of our Canadian readers. The network will be showing all 380 fixtures live, and you can start off with a very tempting one-month FREE trial to get off the mark. This will roll on to a $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150 afterward. Kick-off time equates to 3pm ET/1pm PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Everton vs Liverpool in Australia

Optus Sports

The Premier League will only be on Optus Sports for the remainder of the season - this makes it straightforward if you have one of their packages already and are in their ecosystem, so to speak. However, if you just want to stream the Everton Liverpool game online then Australians going for one of their monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport is an excellent way to get access. For reference, kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Monday, June 22. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.



Live stream Everton vs Liverpool from wherever you are